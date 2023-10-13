(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Highlights of Day Three of Dubai Fashion Week SS24











The Nothing pop-up continued to welcome visitors interested to see where fashion and technology intersect



Dyson's exclusive DFW pop-up opened offering visitors complimentary hair styling sessions and a sneak peek at their latest collection of haircare products

KIKO makeup set up a glamorous backstage stop offering visitors the opportunity to receive a quick makeup refresh before attending the fashion shows

Dubai Fashion Week (DFW), the region's definitive fashion fixture co-founded by Dubai Design District (d3) and Arab fashion Council (AFC), continues.FAD TALENTS BY FAD DUBAI The fashion school of the future showcased the creations of its up-and-coming design talents, unveiling an array of both ready-to-wear (RTW) and pret-a-porter couture collections.A futuristic explosion of fashion came to life with sleek metallic jackets and cutting-edge sunglasses. Featuring a vibrant spectrum of colours - from vibrant red and bold green to radiant yellow, fiery orange, and calming blue - in a variety of fabrics and patterns, these emerging designers unleashed their creative prowess.Asymmetric coats and jackets with bold cuts and vivid hues transformed each piece into a fashion statement.POCA & POCA Once again, POCA & POCA showcased a collection that masterfully embodied the essence of feminine confidence and strength. The looks line-up seamlessly combined floral patterns with distinctive wide shoulders, evoking a powerful sense of femininity that was both modern and empowering. The collection paraded transparent trousers, wide-leg pants, and airy fabrics that brought new life into the fashion landscape. The colour palette, an elegant mix of pristine whites, soft creams, delicate beiges, subtle pinks, and timeless blacks, was brought to life by the brand's signature ruffles and flounces. The versatility of these looks was a standout feature, effortlessly transitioning from day to night and from casual to formal, making them an ideal choice for the contemporary empowered woman. In essence, POCA & POCA's collection exuded a blend of elegance and playful luxury, catering to the fashion-forward woman.YASPIS The folk inspired contemporary apparel brand remained true to its ethical approach to the fashion business. The collection“Homecoming” dabbled into the primal wild spirit of humans in their deep connection to nature. Evident in the earthy colour choices and soft muted pastels of fresh blue, the models wore comfortable cuts and silhouettes that reflected the true identity of the brand. The rich hues of deep burgundy and subtle gray seamlessly integrate into the designs, reflecting the designer's belief that colour serves as an expression of one's energy, enhancing and accentuating the inherent character traits of the individual who adorns them.SELFMADE The designer's expertise in denim, complemented by her technical proficiency in jeans washing and a deep understanding of textile technology, seamlessly fused into the creation of impeccable knits. On the runway, we witnessed a striking display of edgy and daring streetwear, featuring body-shaping silhouettes that exuded confidence.The designer's remarkable grasp of textiles shone through in their distinct utilization of custom-designed fabrics, artfully incorporated into asymmetrical designs featuring strategically placed cutouts.EMERGENCY ROOM The designer behind the 'Emergency Room' label introduced their latest collection, titled 'Neverland High,' which showcased a fictional school-inspired aesthetic. This collection effectively conveyed the brand's commitment to using fashion as a means of expressing individuality and resistance against conventional, one-size-fits-all educational systems. Notably, the collection featured the designer's signature upcycling technique, incorporating a mix of patchwork denim, wool fabrics, and intricately handcrafted accessories. Vibrant crochet ensembles, vests, and generously-sized sweaters caught the attention. The show paid tribute to the iconic band Pink Floyd by blending Korn's version of“Another Brick in the Wall” with Scissor Sisters' rendition of“Comfortably Numb” creating a seamless fusion of fashion and music influences.Dubai Fashion Week runway shows continue today with: Graduate Fashion Week International supported by FAD Dubai; BLSSD; Zeena Zaki; Dima Ayad; and Anomalous X Schwarzkopf.The first-ever Mega Showroom retail pop-up for buyers and the public continues today in Building 11 at d3.