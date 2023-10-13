Aluminum Curtain Wall Market Trends, Top Vendors And Opportunity | Reach $73.3 Billion By 2031

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The global Aluminum Curtain Wall market is growing at a CAGR of 7.4% forecast by 2031

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The global aluminum curtain wall market size was valued at $35.3 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $73.3 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2022 to 2031

The Aluminum Curtain Wall Market is a thriving sector within the construction industry, offering architects and developers a versatile solution for creating visually stunning, energy-efficient building exteriors. With a strong emphasis on sustainability and technological advancements, aluminum curtain wall systems continue to play a vital role in shaping modern urban landscapes.

Top Leading Companies: Apogee Enterprises, Inc., Reynaers Aluminum, Extech Exterior Technologies, Inc., Petra Aluminum, Hansen Group, Kawneer, Inc., Technal UK, Capitol Aluminum and Glass Corporation, C.R Laurence Co., Inc., DMC Global (Arcadia, Inc.).

Commonly observed aluminum curtain wall types include stick built, semi-unitized, and unitized. Among these, the unitized segment accounted for the highest market share in 2021, owing to its ability to be installed quickly. Further, the new construction segment under the under the installations registered a higher revenue in 2021, owing to increased demand for new buildings.

Aluminum Curtain Wall Market is analyzed among different end-users of aluminum curtain wall, which includes residential and commercial buildings. The market is mainly driven by a rise in construction activities due to rapid urbanization. However, the fluctuations in the cost of raw materials used for manufacturing aluminum curtain wall constraints the aluminum curtain wall market growth. Aluminum itself is a recyclable material, making it a more sustainable option than other building materials like concrete or steel.

Aluminum curtain walls offer a wide range of design possibilities, making them popular for creating stunning, contemporary architectural designs. As urbanization and environmental consciousness grow, this market is set to expand, providing innovative solutions for the construction of iconic and energy-efficient structures. The aluminum curtain wall market is a dynamic and ever-evolving industry that plays a significant role in shaping the urban landscapes.

Advancements in thermal break technology have significantly improved the insulating properties of aluminum curtain walls, reducing heat loss and enhancing energy efficiency. Some curtain wall systems now incorporate photovoltaic cells and solar shading systems, harnessing solar energy to power the building and reducing its carbon footprint. Integration with Building Management Systems (BMS) allows for automated control of lighting, shading, and HVAC systems, further enhancing energy efficiency and occupant comfort.

However, various manufacturers in the aluminum curtain wall market had to stop their business in countries such as China, the U.S., and India, during the pandemic lockdown. This break directly impacted sales of aluminum curtain wall manufacturing companies. In addition, lack of manpower and raw materials constricted supply of raw materials for aluminum curtain wall; and negatively influenced the growth of the market. However, after two years of COVID-19 outbreak and introduction of vaccinations, the severity of the pandemic has significantly reduced and key players in the market are recovering rapidly.

The aluminum curtain wall market has evolved in response to the growing need for sustainable, energy-efficient, and aesthetically pleasing building exteriors. As the construction industry continues to prioritize sustainability and energy efficiency, aluminum curtain wall systems are set to play an even more significant role in shaping the future of architecture. With ongoing technological advancements and a focus on creating beautiful, environmentally friendly structures, the aluminum curtain wall market is poised for a shimmering future.

