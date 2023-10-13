Industrial Air Filters Market Demands For Technological Innovation At A CAGR Of 8.3% By 2030

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Industrial Air Filter Market Expected to Reach $12.3 Billion by 2030

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, October 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Industrial air filters are equipment that are used to increase the quality of air released from industries by collecting impurities and extracting industrial air. Industrial air filters are used for reducing the level of smoke, not only decreases workplace odors but also creates cleaner air, which increases protection against conditions such as asthma and cancer. Pollutants left in the air can settle on the items and contaminate food or pharmaceuticals. The right industrial air filter system removes almost all particles from the air and protects the quality of the product.

The industrial air filter market size was valued at $5.8 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $12.3 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Download Sample PDF (252 Pages with More Insight):

Drivers:

The major driving factor of industrial air filters is degradation of air quality in industries. Increase in pollution levels, owing to large manufacturing machinery and released chemicals and smoke has affected the overall air quality, which is affecting health of people on a large scale as well as degrades the quality of the products. In addition, stringent government policies for maintaining air quality drive the industrial air filter market. The governments have advised people to use portable industrial grade industrial air filter units to propel removal of pollutant particles in construction zones, manufacturing & engineering facilities, rooms with inefficient ventilations, and patient care rooms.

Rise in awareness regarding various diseases caused by polluted air and presence of bacteria and pollen is expected to propel the demand for industrial air filters, which is projected to act as a major opportunity for growth of the industrial air filter market.

Buy This Research Report @

Top Runners:

The major players profiled in the industrial air filter market include Ahlstrom-Munksjö, Air Filters, Inc., American Air Filter Company Inc. (Daikin Industries Ltd), Camfil, Donaldson Company, Inc., Filtration Group, Freudenberg Filtration Technologies SE & Co. KG, Lydall, Inc., MANN+HUMMEL and Parker-Hannifin Corporation. Major companies in the market have adopted product launch, business expansion and acquisition as their key developmental strategies to offer better products and services to customers in the industrial air filters market

Key Segmentation Based On:

By END-USER INDUSTRY

Food & beverage

Pharmaceutical

Chemicals & petrochemical

Electronics

Others

By APPLICATION

New system

Replacement

By Type

HEPA rated & other filter media

Ionic

Activated carbon

UV filters

By Region

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

Make Purchase Enquiry Here:



David Correa

Allied Analytics LLP

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn