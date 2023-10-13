Lithuania Implements Three New Projects In Ukraine Worth €1 Million

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Lithuanian Cabinet of Ministers has approved the implementation of three new reconstruction projects in Ukraine with a budget of almost €1 million.

This was reported by Ukrinform citing the national broadcaster LRT .

"The projects implemented by Lithuania are very well perceived both by Ukraine and its partners, because we are actually doing things on the spot, they are happening, they are successful, they are opening, children are going to kindergarten or school, so all this work is really very tangible," said Government Chancellor Giedrė Balčytytė at a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

The three-year project '3D tool for digital spatial planning for municipalities in Ukraine' worth 426,000 euros will be implemented within three years, the half-million euro project 'Arrangement of a kindergarten building and improvement of external infrastructure in Borodyanka' will be implemented in five months, and the 68,000 euro project for the reconstruction of a school in Snihurivka is being prepared in six months.

According to the Chancellor, a long-term concept is currently being prepared that will help "stop overloading the government with each specific project." At the same time, priority will be given to those projects where Lithuania can make the most effective contribution.

As reported, Lithuania has already built a mobile home for 36 families in Borodyanka worth €940,000, rebuilt a kindergarten in Irpin for €4.9 million, reconstructed the Borodyanka Lyceum for €7.9 million, and implemented other projects.