Stoltenberg, Canada's Defense Minister Discuss Support For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and Canada's Minister of National Defence Bill Blair discussed support for Ukraine and ways to strengthen the Alliance's eastern flank.

Blair said this in a post on the social network X , Ukrinform reports.

"I touched base with Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on our ongoing support to Ukraine, and plans to scale up Canada's presence on the Alliance's eastern flank,” he wrote.

Blair stressed that“our commitment to the Alliance is steadfast – and we'll continue to step up for Allied security.”

As reported, Canada has led a multinational battle group in Latvia for six years, which includes more than 1,000 soldiers from several NATO countries. Due to Russia's aggression against Ukraine, the country pledged to double its military contingent in Latvia. In addition, Canada announced that it would urgently purchase modern anti-tank weapons and air defense systems for it, including for combating drones, as well as deploy a tank squadron of 15 Leopard 2 main battle tanks.

