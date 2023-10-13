President Ramaphosa Extends South Africa Condolences To Victims Of The Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

(MENAFN- Nam News Network)





PRETORIA, Oct 13 (NNN-SANEWS) - President Cyril Ramaphosa has extended his condolences to all victims of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and says South Africa stands ready to share its experience in mediation and conflict resolution.

“South Africa stands ready to work with the international community and to share our experience in mediation and conflict resolution as we have done on the continent and around the world,” he said in a statement.

This follows an escalation of hostilities on Saturday that has left more than 2,000 people dead, 160,000 displaced and 7,000 injured.

The President has also called for the immediate and unconditional opening of humanitarian corridors.

“Our thoughts are with all the victims' families and loved ones during this perilous period of fighting. We remain gravely concerned at the devastating escalation in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the atrocities committed against civilian populations.



“We call for the immediate cessation of violence and the exercise of restraint. It is vital that all those who require urgent humanitarian assistance are provided with the basic life supporting necessities and that human suffering is ameliorated,” President Ramaphosa said.

The President further urged the international community to accelerate its support to an inclusive process towards a lasting and durable peace that produces a viable Palestinian State, existing in peace alongside Israel, within the 1967 internationally recognised borders with East Jerusalem as its capital. - NNN-S ANEWS