Grief-Stricken Family Seeks Justice For Slain Edwards College Student

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Rifaqatullah Razarwal

The family of the 18-year-old student from Edwards College, Hasan Tariq, who fell victim to mobile snatchers at 'Suri Pul' in Peshawar, is demanding swift action from the Inspector General of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to arrest the culprits . They also urge lawyers not to represent the accused in the case.

Hasan Tariq met a tragic end when he resisted an attempt by motorcyclists to snatch his mobile phone as he was returning home via rickshaw from college. The incident occurred in the jurisdiction of the Sharqi police station. Unknown assailants opened fire, claiming his life in the process.

Hailing from the Dargai area of Charsadda district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Hasan Tariq's father has been working in neighboring China for the past fourteen years. Seeking the best education and opportunities for his children, he had Hasan Tariq move in with his grandfather in Peshawar, where he enrolled in Edwards College.

Fazal Ghani, Hasan Tariq's grandfather, shared his heartbreaking experience, recalling that he received the news of his grandson's demise through a call from Hasan Tariq's classmates. They informed him that his grandson had been shot and wounded by bandits, but tragically, he had already succumbed to his injuries by the time he reached the hospital.

The grieving grandfather explained that Hasan Tariq's mother is overwhelmed by the loss of her son, and his father's absence in China prevented him from seeing his son one last time. He implored the police to apprehend the culprits expeditiously and pleaded with lawyers not to advocate for the accused.

During Hasan Tariq's Fatiha, those present were consumed by sorrow and discussed the helplessness, grief, and agony endured by the parents. Naveed Ahmed, Hasan Tariq's uncle, lamented that the young man had been separated from his parents for the sake of obtaining a good education but tragically met such a violent end.

Naveed Ahmed revealed the sensitive location where the incident transpired, with prominent institutions such as the Central Jail, Assembly Hall, and Bala Hisar Fort in close proximity. Despite the presence of numerous policemen, the assailants managed to escape with ease.

The family's conversation was suddenly interrupted by shouts, revealing the arrival of Hasan Tariq's father, Mufti Tariq. Meanwhile, the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has urged the Inspector General of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to provide a report on the incident. The CM expressed his deep sorrow over Hasan Tariq's tragic demise.

In a statement from the Information Minister's office, sympathy was extended to the family of the deceased, assuring that the criminals involved in the incident will face justice. The statement highlighted that SSP operations are closely monitoring the investigation, and the police have examined CCTV camera footage from various locations as well as geofencing data from the crime scene.

