SA Unveils Masterplan For New Abha Int'l Airport

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced the launch of a master plan for the Kingdom's new Abha International Airport on Thursday.

The new Abha airport aims to embody a consistent architectural identity in line with the heritage of the Asir region, transforming it into a prominent landmark in the Kingdom.

The terminal area will be expanded to 65,000 square meters, increasing the current terminal area of 10,500 square meters by six times. The first phase of the expansion is due to be completed by 2028.

This expansion includes the construction of passenger boarding bridges, self-service facilities for streamlined travel procedures, and high-capacity parking facilities.

The design of the new airport will reflect the architectural identity of the Asir region and showcase Saudi culture. This design will offer a distinctive travel experience with high efficiency, ensuring seamless services for visitors and travelers.



The airport's capacity will increase to accommodate over 13 million passengers annually, nearly nine times the current 1.5 million capacity.

It will also handle more than 90,000 flights per year, a significant increase from the current 30,000 flights.



The new airport will feature 20 gates, along with 41 check-in counters with seven new self-service check-ins.

The new Abha airport is expected to contribute to attracting more tourists to the Asir region.

It will also help to achieve the Asir development strategy and the aviation strategy that aligns with Saudi Vision 2030 by increasing air connectivity to 250 destinations and transporting 330 million passengers.

-B