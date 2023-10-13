Compressed Air Treatment Equipment Market Aims For $15.30 Bn By 2031 | Kaeser, Emerson, Alpha Pure

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The global compressed air treatment equipment market size was valued at $8.95 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $15.30 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2031

The Compressed Air Treatment Equipment Market is thriving, providing critical solutions to maintain the quality and efficiency of compressed air across industries. Key segments include filtration, drying, and condensate management. Leading players like Atlas Copco and Ingersoll Rand continue to innovate, driven by trends such as energy efficiency, Industry 4.0 integration, and stringent environmental regulations.

Top Leading Companies: Brehob Corporation, Gardner Denver, Inc, GEM EQUIPMENTS PRIVATE LIMITED, Kaeser, Alpha Pure, AIRFILTER ENGINEERING, Emerson, MANN+HUMMEL, Atlas Copco, METRO AIR COMPRESSOR, Donaldson Company, Inc., BOGE Compressors, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Beko Technologies, MATTEI, CENTRAL AIR COMPRESSOR, Ingersoll-Rand PLC.

Compressed air is a vital utility in various industries, from manufacturing to healthcare. To ensure the efficiency and reliability of compressed air systems, the use of compressed air treatment equipment has become essential. This equipment not only helps maintain the quality of compressed air but also extends the lifespan of machinery and reduces energy consumption. In this blog, we will delve into the dynamic world of the Compressed Air Treatment Equipment Market, its key players, trends, and the driving factors behind its growth.

An air compressor is a mechanical device that is used to compress air from low pressure to high pressure. Compressed air can also be used to create nitrogen, clean up a specific area, aerate, and dry pharmaceutical ingredients. Compressed air treatment equipment reduces rust and corrosion of surgical instruments brought on by contaminated air and helps hospital equipment operation more effective. Several operations, including manufacturing, pharmaceutical, medical, assembly, and others, use compressed air treatment equipment.

Dryers are essential pieces of equipment for treating compressed air and improving its quality as they are widely used to eliminate or significantly reduce the amount of moisture in compressed air. Growth in demand for compressed air treatment equipment from end-use industries such as chemical, automotive, paper, food & beverage, and medical drive the segment's market growth.

Controlling moisture content in compressed air is crucial. Air dryers, including refrigerated, desiccant, and membrane dryers, play a vital role in this segment. With the rising demand for moisture-free air in industries like food processing and electronics manufacturing, the drying segment is expanding. Proper condensate management is essential to remove and dispose of the moisture collected during the compression process. This includes oil-water separators and condensate drains.

The integration of IoT and smart technologies in compressed air systems is gaining momentum, allowing for real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance, and improved overall system efficiency. The stringent quality requirements in these industries are driving the adoption of advanced air treatment equipment to ensure the production of high-purity, contaminant-free air. The expansion of manufacturing industries, especially in Asia, is contributing to the increased demand for compressed air treatment equipment to maintain consistent and reliable production processes.

The Compressed Air Treatment Equipment Market is experiencing substantial growth due to the growing need for clean, dry, and high-quality compressed air across a wide range of industries. As technology advances and sustainability becomes a focal point for businesses, we can expect to see further innovations and developments in this market. The focus on energy efficiency, the adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies, and the increasing demand from sectors like healthcare and manufacturing will continue to drive the growth of this essential industry.

