Princess Alia Attends 5Th Jordan International Coins, Stamps Exhibition

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - HRH Princess Alia Bint Al Hussein on Thursday attended the opening ceremony of the 5th Jordan International Coins and Stamps Exhibition at the Greater Amman Municipality Gallery.



During the event, under the theme“Jordan: Cradle of Civilisations and Tourist Destination”, Princess Alia toured the booths of the participating countries and commended the collections on display, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Jalil Tanus, Head of the Jordan Philatelic and Numismatic Society, said that the hobby of stamp and coin collecting serves as“a national memory and a historical archive”, documenting the social, political and economic dimensions of countries.



At the end of the ceremony, the princess presented commemorative plaques to representatives of the stakeholders, including the Ministry of Culture, the Greater Amman Municipality, the National Library Department and the Jordan Post Company. Honorary shields were also awarded to numismatic associations and institutions that participated in the exhibition.

In recognition of her efforts, the Jordan Philatelic and Numismatic Society, the organiser of the three-day event honoured Princess Alia with an honorary shield.

The exhibition featured participants from Palestine, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt, Oman, Lebanon, Canada and Germany.



