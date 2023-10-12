Kharabsheh Visits German Energy Academy

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Saleh Kharabsheh on Thursday visited the German Energy Academy in Jordan.

Kharabsheh praised the academy's efforts, which are in line with the strategies and needs of the local market.

He said that the ministry is working on a green hydrogen strategy that will be launched soon, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

This meeting is aimed at bolstering the cooperation between Jordan and Germany in the energy sector.

German Ambassador Bertram von Moltke accompanied Kharabsheh during the visit.

At the end of the visit, Kharabsheh handed over certificates to the academy's graduates.









