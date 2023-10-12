Case IH's Austoft 9000 Elevates Sugarcane Harvesting In Thailand

(MENAFN- 3BL) Thanks to machinery from Case IH , a brand of CNH Industrial , sugarcane farmers in Thailand are anticipating a better-than-expected production year amidst labor scarcity and prolonged drought.

In the heart of central north-eastern Thailand's sugarcane belt, the Chaiyaphum province, Rungruedee Wichanwong is harnessing the power of innovation through Case IH's latest offering, the Austoft 9000 sugarcane harveste .

Thailand is the fourth largest sugar-producing country in the world. In recent years, because of labor scarcity and erratic weather patterns due to climate change, Thailand's harvest period has shortened, and the quality and quantity of production has declined.

Rungruedee took the reins of her family's agricultural business and currently manages their expansive 32-hectare farm, with approximately 6.5 hectares dedicated to sugarcane cultivation. In October 2022, her family ordered an Austoft 9000 to elevate productivity while cutting down costs.

Describing the challenges she faced, Rungruedee said, "Few people want to work in farming as the environment is challenging and the weather is hot. It could take days to harvest with manual labor, which results in high operational costs."

"One of our drivers recommended the latest Austoft 9000, which is fully equipped with sensors. I researched the machine and tested its performance, such as its cane-cutting ability, and it responds very well to my needs," she added.

Introduced to Thailand's farmer communities in August 2022, the Austoft 9000 has elevated mechanised sugarcane harvesting to new heights with its powerful engine, intelligent hydraulic system, and a range of innovative features that substantially improve harvesting capacity while reducing operating costs.

"Cutting sugarcane manually used to take so much time. With the Austoft 9000, we save operational costs as work can be done in one day, reducing labor costs. This year's harvesting will definitely be better.” Rungruedee said.

"We're very pleased to know that the Austoft 9000 is solving problems and satisfactorily fulfilling the needs of our valued Thai customers like Rungruedee. All Case IH products are engineered to deliver unparalleled performance and reliability, empowering farmers and agri-businesses to embrace a cost-efficient and sustainable approach to harvesting," Dithapan Hurakit, Case IH Southeast Asia Marketing and Technical Support.

Throughout the years, Case IH has been at the forefront of harvesting machinery product development for the sugarcane sector. CNH Industrial is proud to help farmers around the globe navigate environmental challenges with its state-of-the-art technology designed for efficient and sustainable farming.