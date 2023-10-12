Delhi's Overall Air Quality In 'Moderate' Category With AQI Stands At 190

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Delhi's 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) was registered at 190 on Friday morning, categorizing it as 'moderate', according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).According to SAFAR data at 7.10 a.m. on October 13, the AQI in IIT Delhi was measured at 169, while at Delhi Airport T3, it was at 204, both falling into the 'poor' category Noida, the recorded AQI was 214, also categorized as 'poor.' Gurugram, on the other hand, had an AQI of 127, classified as 'moderate.' Specific areas like Lodhi Road, Ayanagar, and Dhirpur reported AQI levels of 139 and 114, Dhirpur registered the highest AQI at 304, placing it in the 'very poor' category Read: Delhi's air quality on upswing, likely to enter 'poor' category soon

The AQI scale ranges from 'good' between zero and 50, 'satisfactory' from 51 to 100, 'moderate' between 101 and 200, 'poor' from 201 to 300, 'very poor' within 301 to 400, and 'severe' from 401 to 500, earlier on Thursday, Delhi experienced a maximum temperature of 34.7 degrees Celsius, slightly surpassing the seasonal average, as reported by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).The city also registered a minimum temperature of 16.4 degrees Celsius, which was notably five degrees below the usual norms Read: Delhi air pollution: Supreme Court asks report from CAQM on air pollution control measures in Delhi-NCREarlier on October 10, The Supreme Court requested a report from the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) regarding the measures being implemented to combat air pollution in the Delhi region and its vicinity.\"We call upon the CAQM to submit urgently a report as to the steps being taken for control of air pollution in and around the capital,\" the bench said central government has put forth a series of anti-air pollution measures typically implemented in the Delhi-NCR region during the winter season. This set of measures, known as the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) is in force from October 1.Also Read: Delhi's AQI below 200 as 'Green War Room' strategy kicks inThe stages outlined in the Winter Action Plan of GRAP hold significant importance. These include four distinct levels: Stage 1, denoting 'poor' air quality with an AQI range of 201-300; Stage 2, categorized as 'very poor' with an AQI between 301-400; Stage 3, marked as 'severe' for AQI levels of 401-450; and Stage 4, designated as 'severe plus' for AQI values exceeding 450.

