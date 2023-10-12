Pooja Hegde Birthday: 5 Wedding Outfit Ideas From Her Closet

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Pooja Hegde, one of the most stylish actresses turns 33 today. While the actress celebrates her birthday, let's have a look at some of her ensembles to get a concept for the wedding sessions.

5 wedding outfit ideas from her closet

This purple lehenga is the perfect fit for a wedding night as it comes with a deep neck and back and also has a shinny and elegant appearance.



This silver mid-length dress is something that can be worn to a cocktail party.



For the sangeet, this

red ruffled saree with pleated blouse is a perfect match.



Pooja's black ruffle sequin work saree comes with a backless blouse and can make heads turn during an engagement party.



Pooja Hegde lovely cream-colored embroidered lehenga and designer blouse ensemble can be worn in a Haldi or Mehndi function.

