Pooja Hegde Birthday: 5 Wedding Outfit Ideas From Her Closet

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Pooja Hegde, one of the most stylish actresses turns 33 today. While the actress celebrates her birthday, let's have a look at some of her ensembles to get a concept for the wedding sessions.
5 wedding outfit ideas from her closet
This purple lehenga is the perfect fit for a wedding night as it comes with a deep neck and back and also has a shinny and elegant appearance.
This silver mid-length dress is something that can be worn to a cocktail party.
For the sangeet, this
red ruffled saree with pleated blouse is a perfect match.
Pooja's black ruffle sequin work saree comes with a backless blouse and can make heads turn during an engagement party.
Pooja Hegde lovely cream-colored embroidered lehenga and designer blouse ensemble can be worn in a Haldi or Mehndi function.
MENAFN12102023007385015968ID1107234975
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.