Automotive Clutch Market Next Big Thing | Prominent Companies

Automotive Clutch Market by Type : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Automotive clutch is an integral part of the automotive drivetrain system that is used for power transmission between two shafts. It provides a connection and disconnection between manual transmission and engine. The engine of an automobile spins all the time, the wheel needs to be disconnected to offer synchronization between the spinning engine to the non-spinning transmission. Clutches are used to transfer power between driving shaft to the driven shaft and to disconnect the spinning engine from wheels. With the rise in automobile sales across the globe, consumer demand for efficient transmission modes and sophisticated automobiles is also increasing. Therefore, this drives the demand for automotive clutch system, which is anticipated to increase significantly over the forecast period.

COVID-19 scenario analysis:

As the manufacturing units around the globe have been shut down, footfalls in demand due to market shut down with a huge dip in sales of units have made a huge impact on the market.

The highest production loss has been listed by the most productive countries around the world since the pandemic along with the economic trade has also posted a huge impact on the manufacturing companies.

The global economy is highly dependent on the automotive industry along with many other industries such as steel, chemicals, and textile. However, as they are shut down due to the pandemic, it has tremendously affected the automobile industry.

The global automobile sector has faced the most challenges during the pandemic. For instance, shitting down of production houses, overflowing inventories, and diminishing demand.

The production may start soon after the lockdown but the increase in demand is expected to take some time to revive. This is expected to affect the profitability of companies.

Top impacting factors: Market scenario analysis, trends, drivers, and impact analysis

Rapid urbanization and growth in demand for advancement in automobiles are expected to spur the demand for automotive clutch over the forecast period. Moreover, increased penetration of automatic transmission vehicles offering better driving experience is anticipated to hamper the growth of the market. Furthermore, rise in popularity of DCT technology is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the market over the forecast period.

Rapid Urbanization

Developing cities have been the main centers of learning, culture, and innovation throughout the decades. Rapid increase in the population in many countries has resulted in rapid urbanization over the globe as more people are shifting to developed cities of their respective countries to get better opportunities. This has boosted the tourism industry for years and is expected to drive the automotive clutch market over the forecast period.

Growth in demand for advancement in automobiles

Due to an increase in population across the globe, the demand for vehicles has tremendously increased, which forced the manufacturers to adopt new technologies. Rapid changes in technologies are expected to grow the automotive clutch market over the forecast period as well.

Key benefits of the report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the automotive clutch market along with current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with a detailed analysis of the automotive clutch market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the automotive clutch market scenario.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in the coming years.

Questions answered in the automotive clutch market research report:

Which are the leading market players active in the market?

What are the current trends that will influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities of the market?

What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?

Automotive Clutch Market Report Highlights

By Type

Manual Transmission

Automatic Transmission

Automated Manual Transmission

Continuously Variable Transmission

By Vehicles

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

By Region

North America (US, Canada)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, rest of Asia-Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, rest of LATAM)

Middle East

Africa

Key Market PlayersBorgWarner Inc, BorgWarner Inc., Magneti Marelli S.p.A, Aisin Seiki Co Ltd, Valeo S.A., Schaeffler AG, EXEDY Corporation, Valeo, ZF Friedrichshafen AG

