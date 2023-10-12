Shmyhal Announces Privatization Of Five Large Objects Next Year

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The State Property Fund of Ukraine has already implemented objects worth UAH 4.5 billion as part of small privatization this year, and it is planned to privatize five more large objects next year.

"This is a large figure even compared to peacetime. Despite the war, small privatization is producing results. The government has handed over 2,200 state-owned enterprises to the State Property Fund of Ukraine during the war. This is a huge number," Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said at the Kyiv International Economic Forum, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

According to him, the government intends to keep up to 200 enterprises critically important for the economy in state ownership, corporatizing them and appointing supervisory boards.

"We are continuing large-scale privatization. We have five objects of large-scale privatization left. I expect that we will do it in the near future, in the coming year," the Head of Government added.

As reported, the State Property Fund of Ukraine has attracted UAH 2.7 billion to the budget from privatization this year. Since the beginning of the year, the Fund has held 300 successful privatization auctions, in which 1,556 entrepreneurs took part.