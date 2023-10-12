Semiconductor Stepper Systems Market Expected To Reach USD 45 Billion By 2031 With At A CAGR Of 9.5%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The semiconductor stepper systems market is estimated to reach $45 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2022 to 2031.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The semiconductor stepper systems market has witnessed significant development in the past decade, owing to the rapid growth of the electronics industry. A number of players in the semiconductor stepper systems market are expanding their businesses. By type, the deep ultraviolet (DUV) segment dominated the semiconductor stepper systems market in 2021, in terms of revenue.

This is attributed to its vast usability and cheap price over the EUV systems. Depending on the application, the micro-electro-mechanical system (MEMS) segment under the application registered a higher revenue in 2021, owing to its wide-scale adoption. Depending on the business type, the aftermarket segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the relatively cheaper equipment offered by the aftermarket business.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled,“Semiconductor Stepper Systems Market," The semiconductor stepper systems market size was valued at $18.2 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $45 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2022 to 2031.

In Asia, Japan's high-tech robotics and medical equipment manufacturing industry makes it a major market for semiconductors. In addition, it also contributes considerably to the production of semiconductors in the world. The government is investing heavily in its domestic semiconductor industry.

For instance, in November 2021, the Japanese government approved a $5.4 billion package for the semiconductor industry, including a $2.8 billion subsidy for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company's (TSMC) new foundry in Kumamoto city of Japan. Such factors are expected to drive the growth of the semiconductor stepper systems market.

Competition Analysis

Key companies profiled in the semiconductor stepper systems market report include ASML Holdings N.V., Canon Inc., Carl Zeiss AG, JEOL Ltd., Nikon Corporation, Onto Innovation, Inc, S-Cubed, SUSS MicroTec SE, Veeco Instruments Inc., and Vistec Electron Beam GmbH.

Region wise, the semiconductor stepper systems market share is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. In 2021, Asia-Pacific dominated the global semiconductor stepper systems market, in terms of revenue. Moreover, the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR, attributed to the growing demand for semiconductors in the region.

Furthermore, on the basis of business, the aftermarket segment is anticipated to grow rapidly during the forecast period, owing to the relatively cheaper equipment offered by the aftermarket business. semiconductor stepper systems market forecast analysis

Key players in the market offer a wide range of products and services to sustain the harsh competition in the market. In addition, business expansion is also playing a major role in driving the growth of the market. For instance, in April 2022, Intel a leader in semiconductor manufacturing installed the first ASML EUV lithography system for high-performance chip manufacturing in Ireland.

Growth Drivers of the Semiconductor Stepper Systems Market:

Technological Advancements: As the demand for smaller and more powerful electronic devices increases, semiconductor manufacturers are constantly pushing the boundaries of technology. This drives the need for more advanced stepper systems with higher resolution, improved throughput, and enhanced precision.

Rising Demand for Semiconductor Devices: The proliferation of smartphones, tablets, wearables, and IoT devices has led to an exponential growth in the demand for semiconductor devices. To meet this demand, semiconductor manufacturers require more efficient and capable stepper systems to increase production capacity.

Emerging Technologies: Emerging technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), autonomous vehicles, and 5G networks are driving the demand for high-performance semiconductors. These advancements rely on complex circuitry and require stepper systems capable of producing intricate patterns on wafers.

Industry 4.0 and IoT: The implementation of Industry 4.0 practices and the integration of the Internet of Things (IoT) in manufacturing processes are driving the demand for smart stepper systems. These systems offer features like real-time monitoring, data analytics, and remote control, enabling improved efficiency and productivity.

Key Findings Of The Study

-The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging semiconductor stepper systems market trends and dynamics.

-By type, the deep ultraviolet (DUV) segment dominated the semiconductor stepper systems market, in terms of revenue in 2021 and the extreme ultraviolet (EUV) segment is projected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

-By application, the micro-electro-mechanical system (MEMS) segment registered higher revenue in 2021.

-By business, the aftermarket segment is anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

-Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest growth rate in the coming years.

-The key players within the semiconductor stepper systems are profiled in this report, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand competitive outlook of the semiconductor stepper systems industry .

-The report provides an extensive analysis of the current trends and emerging semiconductor stepper systems market opportunities.

-In-depth semiconductor stepper systems market analysis is conducted by constructing estimations for the key segments between 2022 and 2031.

