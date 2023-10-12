(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Spinal Surgeon Dr. Terrence Hillier, previously reprimanded in 2011, is now confronting two significant lawsuits over alleged instances of medical negligence.

BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, October 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Reprimanded Spinal Surgeon Faces New Lawsuits Over Alleged Medical Negligence

Dr Terrence Hillier, a spinal surgeon who was previously disciplined in 2011 for performing surgery on the wrong side of a patient's spine, is now the subject of renewed attention. He is facing two separate lawsuits from patients alleging medical negligence in spinal surgeries.

Peter Vonhoff, one of the patients, alleges Dr Hillier demonstrated medical negligence by replacing a damaged L5/S1 intervertebral disc with a Maverick brand artificial device at the Albury Wodonga Hospital, NSW in March 2006. However, the 2020 claim is being challenged by Dr Hillier's legal team. They argue that the lawsuit, being filed well past the 3-year personal injury time limit, is statute barred.

Additionally, Vonhoff has made efforts to further amend his claim, detailing another surgery in May 2010 to fuse the spine. This addition was made after the recovery of Dr Hillier's clinical notes, previously deemed "unavailable". The NSW Supreme Court, under Associate Justice Joanne Harrison, granted Vonhoff permission to amend his Statement of Claim (SoC). Yet, a final decision on the limitation issue remains pending.

In a distinct case gearing up for trial, Natasha Sandland encountered challenges in integrating a late report from Dr Atkinson to buttress her claims of medical negligence. Justice Ian Harrison, prioritizing the trial's streamlined preparations, denied the inclusion of this report. Notably, specialists Dr. Alan Hopcroft and Dr. Armin Drnda are slated to provide testimonies in support of Ms Sandland's allegations against Dr Hillier.

These lawsuits underscore the intricacies and profound consequences of medical negligence, simultaneously spotlighting the supreme significance of patient safety and unwavering professional conduct.

Case Details:

Vonhoff v Hillier

Case Number: [2023] NSWSC 1178

Court of Record: NSW Supreme Court

Date: 29 September 2023

Read case of Vonhoff v Hillier

Sandland v Hillier

Case Number: [2023] NSWSC 1208

Court of Record: NSW Supreme Court

Date: 11 October 2023

Read case of Sandland v Hillier

