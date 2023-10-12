UN Spokesman Says Israeli Strikes On Syrian Airports“Extremely Worrying”

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) UNITED NATIONS, Oct 13 (NNN-XINHUA) – Israeli strikes that have crippled two Syrian airports are extremely worrying, said a UN spokesman, yesterday.

Reports of Israeli strikes on Aleppo and Damascus airports are extremely worrying, especially in light of the warnings and the concern of UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, of an escalation of tensions between Israelis and Palestinians, said Stephane Dujarric, Guterres' spokesman.

Guterres strongly condemns all violence in Syria and urges all parties to respect their obligations under international law, recalling that civilians and civilian infrastructure must be protected under international humanitarian law, said the spokesman.

“We're at a time where these heightened tensions, where any miscalculation could lead to broader violence in an already volatile region,” he told a daily press briefing.

The fact that the two airports are not functioning will have a temporary halt on the UN Humanitarian Air Service, which operates out of both airports to service the Syrian humanitarian programmes, he said.

Syria's SANA state news agency reported yesterday that, Israeli missile strikes have put the international airports in Damascus and Aleppo out of service.– NNN-XINHUA