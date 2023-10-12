Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Thursday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH - Kuwait's Acting Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Talal Khaled Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and Saudi Interior Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud discussed enhancing security cooperation between the two ministries and some issues of common concern.

KUWAIT - Kuwait's Acting Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Talal Khaled Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah received a telephone call from Yemeni Premier Dr. Maeen Abdulmalik.

DOHA - Kuwait SC secured the third position in the Arab Club Basketball Championship hosted by Doha after defeating Egypt's Ahly SC 87-84.

BRUSSELS - The European Union and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) share the same position on the current dramatic situation in Gaza, calling for restraint and calm, an EU spokesperson said.

RAMALLAH - Two Palestinians, a father and his son, were shot dead on Thursday when Jewish settlers opened fire on a funeral procession in Al-Sawiya Town, south of Nablus, said Palestinian Health ministry.

CAIRO - Egypt urged Israel to avoid targeting the Palestinian side of the Rafah crossing after strikes that prevented normal operations there.

AMMAN - The Israeli occupation army launched airstrikes on the Syrian airports of Damascus and Aleppo, putting them out of service, Syrian authorities said.

MOSCOW - The Russian Foreign Ministry warned that the Israeli airstrikes on the Damascus and Aleppo international airports in Syria risk instigating a region-wide armed escalation. (end) ibi

