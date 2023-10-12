New Ownership Announcement Relax The Back Salt Lake City

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Relax The Back Salt Lake City, Utah's premier destination for back and neck wellness solutions for over three decades, is thrilled to announce a significant transition in ownership. Matt Dyson, a dedicated and passionate member of the Relax The Back family for more than a decade, has taken the reins as the new owner of this beloved franchise.



Matt Dyson's journey with Relax The Back began many years ago as he was basically born into the business. His mom was the managing partner for over 26 years. Matt started as a full time employee over a decade ago. Over the years, he demonstrated unwavering commitment, an innate understanding of the brand's core values, and an unparalleled dedication to helping customers achieve a better quality of life through ergonomically designed products. His dedication and passion for the brand have been instrumental in his rise to becoming the youngest owner in Relax The Back franchise history.



Relax The Back Salt Lake City has long been a pillar of wellness in the Salt Lake Valley, providing innovative solutions for individuals seeking relief from back and neck discomfort. The store offers a wide range of products, including ergonomic chairs, zero-gravity recliners, and specialty mattresses designed to promote spinal health and overall well-being.



Matt Dyson's vision for Relax The Back Salt Lake City is to build upon the store's longstanding legacy while introducing new, cutting-edge products and services that cater to the evolving needs of their valued customers. His dedication to customer satisfaction and commitment to promoting a healthier lifestyle align perfectly with the brand's mission.



"This transition represents an exciting new chapter for Relax The Back Salt Lake City. I am honored to have the opportunity to lead this locally owned, family business into the future," said Matt Dyson, the new owner. "Our team is committed to providing the highest quality wellness solutions and customer service, and we look forward to continuing to serve the Utah community."



About Relax The Back Salt Lake City:

Relax The Back Salt Lake City is Utah's premier destination for back and neck wellness solutions, serving the community for over 30 years. They offer a wide selection of ergonomic products, including ergonomic office chairs, zero gravity recliners, massage chairs, and specialty mattresses, to support spinal health and enhance overall well-being. Clients enjoy a personalized experience with education and product solutions that address their unique needs. Many medical professionals rely on Relax The Back as a resource for products that relieve and prevent back and neck pain and the continued care of their patients. With a dedicated focus on customer satisfaction and a commitment to improving the lives of their customers, Relax The Back Salt Lake City is a trusted source for those seeking relief from back and neck discomfort.



For more information, please contact:

Matt Dyson, Owner

Relax The Back Salt Lake City

Phone: 801-278-4567

Email:

Website:

Matthew Dyson

Relax The Back

+1 801-278-4567



Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram