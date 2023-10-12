Antenna Market Size Projected To Reach $40.1 Billion By 2032, Growing At A CAGR Of 9.1% From 2023 To 2032.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Antenna Market by Technology Type (SIMO, MIMO, MISO, Others), by Application (Cellular systems, Radar, WiFi Systems, Others), by End User (Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Aerospace and Defense, Telecommunication, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

The global antenna market was valued at $16.8 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $40.1 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2023 to 2032.

An antenna stands as a fundamental element within communication systems, facilitating the transmission and reception of electromagnetic waves, including radio frequency (RF) signals, microwaves, and even light. Its central purpose is to convert electric signals into electromagnetic waves, propelling them into open space, or to transform received electromagnetic waves back into electrical signals, ready for further processing by electronic apparatus. Antennas exist in diverse forms and sizes, each fine-tuned for particular frequency ranges and applications. They are present in a variety of devices, spanning from smartphones, radio tower, radio telescope, and televisions to satellite communication setups and radar installations.

On the other hand, an antenna system presents a more comprehensive idea of , enveloping not only the antenna itself but also the complementary components essential for optimal functioning. The antenna components are feedlines, serving to shuttle electrical signals to and from the antenna; matching networks, responsible for efficiently coupling the antenna to the transmitter or receiver; and potentially signal amplifiers, tuners, and filters that heighten signal quality and reduce interference.

At the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the antenna market experienced a downturn due to supply chain challenges and decreased demand. Nevertheless, the industry quickly adjusted as the demand for wireless communication, 5G infrastructure, and IoT devices grew alongside remote work and connectivity requirements. This shift led to innovation and a subsequent rebound in the market.

Competitive Analysis:

The antenna industry key market players adopt various strategies such as product launch, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.

Some of the major key players of the distributed temperature sensing (DTS) market include,

.Pulse Electronics Corporation

.Panorama Antennas

.Shenzhen Xinwei Communication Co., Ltd.

.STI-CO

.TE Connectivity Ltd.

.PCTEL, Inc.

.Antenova Ltd.

.Antcom Corporation

.Molex

.Amphenol Corporation

Top Impacting Factors:

The antenna market outlook is expected to witness notable growth during the forecast period, owing to increase in adoption of chip antenna in Internet of Things devices, and increase in adoption of chip antenna in consumer electronics industry drives market growth. Moreover, development of 5G is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the antenna market during the forecast period. On the contrary, lack of uniform frequency range for wireless applications is the restraint for antenna market growth during the forecast period.

Research Methodology:

The research uses both primary and secondary research to assemble data on the various facets of the international security screening market. Using interviews or surveys, primary market research has been used to collect highly authenticated data from direct sources, such as consumers in a particular market. Secondary market research is a method for gathering information from previously released data that has been produced by international organizations, business groups, government and research institutions, and so on.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

