AUTHOR DORIS HOWE SHARES HER WRITING ABOUT LOVE, CHOICES, AND FAMILY

The Shaws Multiplied

Doris Howe aims to remind everyone that love and family are important factors in keeping generations strong.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- It's refreshing to read a book that takes everyone on a trip through time and see into the lives of a family whose history transits generations. "The Shaws Multiplied" by Doris Howe is a beautiful piece of writing about love, choices, and how they break family bonds over time.Douglas and Amanda Shaw are some of the descendants of the family. They are the head and mother of a family whose story will connect with people from all walks of life. Everyone can feel the echoes of the past and tell that today's decisions can truly affect the lives of people who will come after; reading this will start to value self-reflection.Doris Howe is a Youth With A Mission missionary, dedicating her mission work to Tyler, Texas, specifically at Loving Alternative Adoption Agency. With more than two decades of experience as an adoption caseworker, her primary role involves supporting and guiding young women facing unexpected pregnancies. Her mission encompasses showing them love, offering education, and joining them in prayer.For those seeking a moment of reflection, a glimpse into the past, and a reminder of the importance of family, “The Shaws Multiplied” is a must-read!Don't miss the opportunity to explore the book at the Combined Books Exhibit booth during the Frankfurt International Book Fair from October 18 to 20, 2023!Olympus Story House is an emerging digital marketing firm based in Reseda, California that focuses on offering high-quality work at a reasonable price. Our talented staff collaborates with clients to establish a stronger brand and help them get the recognition they deserve. We have the ultimate goal of providing our authors with services that would fit a wide range of marketing budgets, offer reliable feedback and proper guidance in their projects, and present quality service. With our team of passionate marketing and publishing experts, we strive to bring our client's projects to their best potential.

