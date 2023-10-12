King Charles III's Newest Coins Celebrate UK's Flora And Fauna

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Bloomberg

New coins marking King Charles III's ascension to the throne will enter circulation by the end of the year and gradually replace Queen Elizabeth's shield formation.

The eight designs celebrate the UK's flora and fauna, from the hazel dormouse which adorns the 1p, to the £2 coin which features the four national flowers - England's rose, Wales's daffodil, a thistle for Scotland and the shamrock for Northern Ireland.

The coins highlight the King's passion for the natural world and conservation, the Royal Mint said on Thursday, with some depicting borderline extinct or endangered species, including the world's largest grouse, the capercaillie, which is found in a small part of Scotland, the red squirrel, the puffin and Atlantic salmon.

The King was involved from the beginning and throughout the entire process, and signed all the coins off individually, the Royal Mint said.

"This is different because it is about the natural world and we've never done that before,” said Kevin Clancy, Director of Royal Mint Museum, who said that the coins are a "terrific reflection” of the King's passion for conserving the natural world.

The coins will gradually be phased into use in line with demand, but because coins can last as long as 20 years, it will be a while before all change to King Charles.

Although digital banking and the use of cards has made cash less common in recent years, the Royal Mint maintained that a large proportion of the country is reliant on cash and coins.

"The coins will have a functional use as well as signify a moment in history,” said Rebecca Morgan, Director of Commemorative Coin at the Royal Mint.