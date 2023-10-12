Ruler Of Ras Al Khaimah Receives Consul-General Of Qatar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Ras Al-Khaimah: UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah HH Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi received on Thursday the Consul-General of the State of Qatar in Dubai and the Northern Emirates HE Saeed bin Ali Al Hajri.

During the meeting, they discussed fraternal relations between the two countries.

His Highness congratulated HE the Consul-General of the State of Qatar, on assuming his duties, wishing him success.