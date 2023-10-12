UAE Minister Of Foreign Affairs Meets Qatar's Ambassador

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Abu Dhabi: Minister of Foreign Affairs of the sisterly United Arab Emirates HH Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan received on Thursday the Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the UAE, HE Dr. Sultan bin Salmeen Al Mansouri.

During the meeting, His Highness wished HE the Ambassador success in performing his duties, stressing the UAE's keenness to develop bilateral relations with the State of Qatar, develop the prospects for bilateral cooperation in all fields, and make all efforts that contribute to strengthening the established fraternal relations between the two brotherly countries.

For his part, HE the Ambassador stressed the depth and distinction of the fraternal relations between the two countries, and the State of Qatar's keenness to do everything that would consolidate these relations, enrich the areas of joint cooperation, and develop them to include broader fields in a way that achieves the common interests of the two countries.