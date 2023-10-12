Mobile Water Treatment Market Expected To Reach USD 9.5 Billion By 2031 With A CAGR Of 9.4%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

global mobile water treatment market size is estimated to reach $9.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2022 to 2031.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The mobile water treatment market has witnessed significant development in the past decade, owing to the rapid growth of water-intensive industries. A number of players in the mobile water treatment market are expanding their businesses. By services, the rental segment dominated the mobile water treatment market in 2021, in terms of revenue.

This is attributed to the growth of small-scale industries. Depending on the technologies, the microfiltration segment registered a higher revenue in the year 2021, owing to its vast usability. Depending on the end user, the non-industrial segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the increasing disposable income of people which is driving demand for decontaminated and safe water for personal consumption.

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging mobile water treatment market trends and dynamics.

In-depth mobile water treatment market analysis is conducted by constructing market estimations for key market segments between 2022 and 2031.

Extensive analysis of the mobile water treatment market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of top competitors within the market framework.

A comprehensive analysis of all the regions is provided to determine the prevailing mobile water treatment market opportunity.

The global mobile water treatment market forecast analysis from 2022 to 2031 is included in the report.

The key players within the mobile water treatment market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which helps understand the competitive outlook of the mobile water treatment industry .

Market Size and Forecast

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled,“Global Mobile Water Treatment Market," The global mobile water treatment market size was valued at $3.9 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $9.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2022 to 2031. The services commonly offered by the businesses in the mobile water treatment market are rental and lease. Among these, the rental segment accounted for the highest market share in 2021, owing to the increasing number of small-scale industries.

Further, the microfiltration segment under the technology type registered higher revenue in 2021, owing to its wide-scale usability. The market is analyzed between the different end users of mobile water treatment, including industrial and non-industrial users. The market is mainly driven by water contamination during natural calamities, increasing industrialization and the growth of chemical industries. However, frequent maintenance and costly operation of mobile water treatment equipment restrains the growth of the market.

Competition Analysis

Key companies profiled in the mobile water treatment market report include Aquatech International LLC., Danaher Corporation (Pall Corporation), Ecolab Inc. (Nalco Water), Evoqua Water Technologies Corp., Filtra Systems, General Electric Company, Lenntech B.V., Proxa Mobile, Veolia Environnement, and WesTech Engineering, LLC.

Geography:

On the basis of region, the mobile water treatment market share is analyzed across North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. In 2021, Europe dominated the global mobile water treatment market in terms of revenue. Moreover, the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to expand at the highest CAGR. This is attributable to the growing industrial sector in the region.

In Europe, France is a major economy in the region and has a large number of wastewater treatment plants. This is attributed to the EU regulation, which states that any residential zone of more than 2,000 inhabitants has the obligation to have a municipal wastewater treatment plant. This factor positively affects the wastewater treatment industry, thereby, positively influencing the mobile water treatment market.

In addition, France is among the top ten exporters of cosmetic products. In 2020, French beauty exports accounted for more than 12% of the total exports made by the world that year. According to the French Federation for Beauty Companies (FEBEA), France's exports of beauty and personal care products rose by 2.5% in 2021, compared to 2019. This will have a positive impact on the mobile water treatment market for the cosmetics industry during the forecast period.

Segmented Analysis of the Mobile Water Treatment Market:

Emergency Response:

Immediate deployment of mobile water treatment units in disaster-stricken areas is critical to providing clean drinking water to affected populations.

Portable filtration systems and disinfection technologies are widely used to remove contaminants and ensure water safety during emergency situations.

Military and Defense:

Mobile water treatment systems are essential for military forces operating in remote or hostile environments, providing self-sufficiency in water supply.

Advanced technologies like RO and portable desalination units are deployed to meet the stringent water quality requirements of military operations.

Construction and Mining:

Portable water treatment solutions are employed in temporary construction sites or mining operations to meet the water needs of workers and minimize reliance on external water sources.

Robust filtration systems and disinfection technologies are used to ensure water quality compliance and safeguard the health of workers.

Remote and Rural Areas:

Mobile water treatment units are deployed in remote and rural areas to provide sustainable access to clean drinking water.

Filtration systems, solar-powered units, and community-level water treatment solutions are employed to address the specific water challenges of these regions.

Conclusion:

The mobile water treatment market plays a crucial role in addressing water challenges in diverse applications, ranging from emergency response to military operations, construction sites, and remote communities. The segmentation of the market based on application, technology, and geography provides insights into the unique requirements and opportunities in each segment. With advancements in filtration, desalination, and disinfection technologies, the mobile water treatment market is expected to grow as a reliable and adaptable solution for ensuring access to clean and safe water, even in the most challenging environments.

