DORIS HOWE SHARES VALUABLE INSIGHT TO PEOPLE WHO ARE CONSIDERING ADOPTION IN HER BOOK, ADOPTION JOYS

Adoption Joys: They Expected A Miracle

Doris Howe uses her experience as an adoption caseworker to help future adoptive parents.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- There are many interesting stories around the world, and one that stands out is about a family considering the big decision of adopting a child-people who are willing to let someone into their hearts and lives, regardless of biological ties. These stories may shine brighter and resonate deeper than others. Doris Howe's book, "Adoption Joys: They Expected A Miracle," is one such story.Howe's book gives readers an insight by going into great detail about becoming a parent through adoption, sharing stories about joy, and facing the challenges and life lessons that come with this responsibility. It welcomes people who consider adoption and reflects that humans desire connection and the infinite capacity for love.Over the course of her twenty-four years as an adoption caseworker, Doris Howe has made a difference in the lives of many families and helped place more than 150 infants. As a YWAM missionary, she has a view on adoption and how it relates to the faith of many, making her a great source of insight when it comes to adoption.Gain a deeper understanding of the complexities of adoption, and support and encourage the community by raising awareness. Grab a copy of "Adoption Joys: They Expected a Miracle" on Barnes and Noble , available in Kindle, Hardcover, or Paperback formats.Make sure not to pass up the chance to discover the book at the Combined Books Exhibit booth during the Frankfurt International Book Fair from October 18 to 20, 2023!Olympus Story House is an emerging digital marketing firm based in Reseda, California that focuses on offering high-quality work at a reasonable price. Our talented staff collaborates with clients to establish a stronger brand and help them get the recognition they deserve. We have the ultimate goal of providing our authors with services that would fit a wide range of marketing budgets, offer reliable feedback and proper guidance in their projects, and present quality service. With our team of passionate marketing and publishing experts, we strive to bring our client's projects to their best potential.

