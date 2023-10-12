DORIS HOWE HIGHLIGHTS THE IMPORTANT ROLE OF BEING A DAD IN HER BOOK, ADOPTION JOYS 2: DADS MAKE A DIFFERENCE

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Adoption Joys 2: Dads Make a Difference

Doris Howe shares significant insights about being a dad, whether they're a future adoptive parent or a father-to-be.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Doris Howe's book, "Adoption Joys Book 2: Dads Make a Difference," celebrates these unsung heroes of the adoption journey, shedding light on their contributions to the lives of adopted children. One of the most essential life lessons readers can gather from the book is the significant impact of a father's love and presence in a child's life. Whether they are a future adoptive parent, a father-to-be, or simply someone looking for a meaningful and emotionally charged read, this book offers insights into the world of adoption and its transformative effects.Doris Howe has extensive experience as an adoption caseworker spanning over twenty-four years, during which she has touched the lives of numerous families and facilitated the placement of more than 150 infants. Her role as a YWAM missionary has given her a unique perspective on adoption and its intersection with faith, making her a valuable source of insight and inspiration for those she serves.Paul from the United States has rated the book 5.0 out of 5 stars. "You changed how I view families through your book," he says. Paul thanked Doris for elevating the voices of adoptees and families. "I will never look at adopted people the same again; an eye-opener, powerful and enlightening. It is the kind of story that will stick in your mind and in your heart for a very long time," he added.Make a difference today and grab a copy of the book,“Adoption Joys Book 2: Dads Make a Difference” from Barnes and Noble.Seize the chance to dive into this captivating book at the Combined Books Exhibit booth during the Frankfurt International Book Fair from October 18 to 20, 2023.Olympus Story House is an emerging digital marketing firm based in Reseda, California that focuses on offering high-quality work at a reasonable price. Our talented staff collaborates with clients to establish a stronger brand and help them get the recognition they deserve. We have the ultimate goal of providing our authors with services that would fit a wide range of marketing budgets, offer reliable feedback and proper guidance in their projects, and present quality service. With our team of passionate marketing and publishing experts, we strive to bring our client's projects to their best potential.

