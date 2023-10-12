Zelensky: Ukraine Will Develop Production Of Weapons And Equipment In All Areas

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky notes that the state's basic course now is domestic production of weapons and equipment, and therefore a comprehensive program is developed in all areas to provide the defense forces with appropriate weapons.

“Today at the Staff meeting, we discussed, among other things, how to provide our warriors with more of our own Ukrainian weapons capabilities. We are grateful to every leader, every country that helps us with weapons, equipment, and ammunition. And we are doing everything to increase the supplies. By the way, yesterday's Ramstein meeting helped with this. But it is evident that the state's fundamental course is our own production, our own weapons, equipment, our own ammunition for all positions needed for the defense forces,” Zelensky said in his evening address .

According to him, everything – from missiles and drones to armored vehicles and ammunition of the required calibers – is considered.

As noted, the Minister of Strategic Industries has already presented reports on several areas: "armor," missiles, and ATGMs.

“Today, at the Staff meeting, the Deputy Prime Minister for Innovations presented a report on EW – electronic warfare. We are developing a comprehensive program for all these directions with clear timelines and volumes,” the Head of State stressed.

As reported, at the end of August, Ukraine successfully used its own long-range weapon, hitting a target at a distance of 700 km.

In September, the President announced that a decision had been made on the US-Ukraine joint production of weapons, particularly air defense systems.

At the end of September, representatives of 252 defense companies from more than 30 countries joined the first international industry forum in Kyiv.