Decentralization Of Energy System Is Matter Of Security Kudrytskyi

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The construction of small power plants is a matter of security of energy supply, as well as a lower price of the energy mix in Ukraine.

"We need to decentralize generation not because we want to be in the green transition trend but because it is a matter of security," Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, Chairman of the Board of the National Energy Company“Ukrenergo”, said at the Kyiv International Economic Forum, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

He explained that if there were 100 smaller power plants instead of one power plant with a capacity of 1,000 MW, massive missile strikes would not put such a power system out of operation.

"The second is the question of the cost of the energy mix. This generation is a cocktail of different technologies. We take more from renewable energy to make the energy mix cheaper. And we take less of the balancing capacity, which is expensive, so that the power system can effectively balance the increased amount of energy from wind and solar," Kudrytskyi said.

He emphasized that now Ukraine needed to attract investments in the construction of new generating capacities.

As reported, in May, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved the Energy Strategy of Ukraine until 2050 at the request of the Ministry of Energy. The document envisages, in particular, the decentralization of electricity generation throughout the country.