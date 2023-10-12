Two Civilians, Including A Child, Killed In Russian Shelling Of Donetsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Thursday, October 12, Russian troops shelled four settlements in Donetsk region, killing two civilians and injuring seven more.

“Law enforcement officers opened criminal proceedings over the violation of the laws and customs of war (Parts 1, 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

According to the investigation data, on October 12, the Russian army shelled Avdiivka, as a result of which a 58-year-old man and a 61-year-old woman received shrapnel wounds,” the Prosecutor General's Office posted on Facebook .

The invaders launched rocket strikes on the village of Bahatyr in Volnovakha district. An 11-year-old boy was killed, his six-year-old brother was injured. The 31-year-old mother of the boys was hospitalized with multiple lacerations.

The village of Halytsynivka, Pokrovsk district, also came under Russian fire. A 32-year-old man and a 62-year-old woman were injured.

In addition, the invaders attacked the town of Hirnyk, Pokrovsk district. A 44-year-old woman was killed, her 24-year-old son-in-law was injured.