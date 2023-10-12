Zelensky Thanks US For Sanctions Against Companies That Violated Russian Oil Price Caps

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The President of Ukraine thanked the United States for imposing sanctions on companies that violated the globally established price caps for Russian oil.

“There are the first sanctions from the United States against companies that have violated the globally established price caps for Russian oil. Thank you for taking such a sanctions step,” Zelensky said in his evening address .

He expressed the belief that it is important to continue to put pressure and deprive Russia of the ability to finance aggression through any energy resources.

Zelensky also praised the decision by the International Olympic Committee to suspend the membership of the Russian Olympic Committee.

“Everyone in the world should respect the territorial integrity of nations and the UN Charter. And if someone in Russia thinks they can use sports and the Olympic movement as a weapon, that will definitely not work. Thank you to everyone who defends the principles of Olympism,” the Head of State stressed.

The United States of America for the first time imposed sanctions in response to circumventing price caps for Russian oil.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) suspended the Russian Olympic Committee after it decided to include, as its members, so-called "sports organizations" located in occupied Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions.