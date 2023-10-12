Bridge Important For Russian Army Logistics Blown Up In Donetsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The road bridge between Yasynuvata and Horlivka was destroyed which will affect the logistics of the occupiers.

Petro Andriushchenko, adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, posted this on Telegram .

"The bridge between Yasynuvata and Horlivka got a little tired. Not without the intervention of the inevitable force of retaliation from the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This greatly complicates the logistics of the occupiers," Andriushchenko wrote.

Photo: Andriushchenko/Telegram