Bridge Important For Russian Army Logistics Blown Up In Donetsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The road bridge between Yasynuvata and Horlivka was destroyed which will affect the logistics of the occupiers.
Petro Andriushchenko, adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, posted this on Telegram .
"The bridge between Yasynuvata and Horlivka got a little tired. Not without the intervention of the inevitable force of retaliation from the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This greatly complicates the logistics of the occupiers," Andriushchenko wrote.
Photo: Andriushchenko/Telegram
MENAFN12102023000193011044ID1107234845
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.