Following negotiations between President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr
Zhaparov and Russian President Vladimir Putin, a number of
bilateral documents aimed at deepening interstate partnership were
signed in Bishkek, Azernews reports, citing
Kabar.
Thus, the following documents were signed:
- Agreement between the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz
Republic and the Government of the Russian Federation on the
conditions of activity of Kyrgyz-Russian Slavic University;
- Agreement on cooperation between the Ministry of Justice of
the Kyrgyz Republic and the Ministry of Justice of the Russian
Federation;
- Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of
Agriculture of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Ministry of Natural
Resources and Ecology of the Russian Federation in the field of
development of forest ecosystems;
- Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Natural
Resources, Ecology and Technical Supervision of the Kyrgyz Republic
and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Ecology of the Kyrgyz
Republic on cooperation in the field of environmental protection
and natural resources;
- Cooperation programs between the Ministry of Justice of the
Kyrgyz Republic and the Ministry of Justice of the Russian
Federation for 2023-2024;
- Protocol of intent between the Ministry of Education and
Science of the Kyrgyz Republic and Moscow State University named
after M.V. Lomonosov;
- Memorandum of understanding between the Government of the
Russian Federation and the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz
Republic on issues of ensuring biological safety.