Following negotiations between President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov and Russian President Vladimir Putin, a number of bilateral documents aimed at deepening interstate partnership were signed in Bishkek, Azernews reports, citing Kabar.

Thus, the following documents were signed:

- Agreement between the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Government of the Russian Federation on the conditions of activity of Kyrgyz-Russian Slavic University;

- Agreement on cooperation between the Ministry of Justice of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Ministry of Justice of the Russian Federation;

- Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Agriculture of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Ecology of the Russian Federation in the field of development of forest ecosystems;

- Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Natural Resources, Ecology and Technical Supervision of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Ecology of the Kyrgyz Republic on cooperation in the field of environmental protection and natural resources;

- Cooperation programs between the Ministry of Justice of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Ministry of Justice of the Russian Federation for 2023-2024;

- Protocol of intent between the Ministry of Education and Science of the Kyrgyz Republic and Moscow State University named after M.V. Lomonosov;

- Memorandum of understanding between the Government of the Russian Federation and the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic on issues of ensuring biological safety.