Israeli Occupation Fire Kills Palestinian Woman, Wounds Young Man In Ramallah

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Oct 12 (KUNA) -- A Palestinian woman was killed and her son was wounded by the Israeli occupation forces' fire on Thursday when they were on the way to their Dayr Jarir town near Ramallah.
Randa Ajjaj, 37, was 'martyred' and her son was wounded after the Israeli occupation forces had targeted their vehicle in an area, north of Ramallah, Palestine's Ministry of Health said.
Meanwhile, another Palestinian young man was injured by Israeli forces in the occupied city of East Jerusalem under claims that he opened fire on a police station at an old city's entrance.
Six police members were wounded, Israel Channel 12 said, giving no details about the identity of the young man. (pick up previous) nq
