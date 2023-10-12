Kuwaiti Acting PM, Saudi Moi Discuss Boosting Coop.

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Oct 12 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Acting Prime Minister and Minister of Interior (MoI) Sheikh Talal Khaled Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and Saudi Interior Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud discussed Thursday enhancing security cooperation between the two ministries and some issues of common concern. This came during Prince Abdulaziz's reception of Sheikh Khaled today at the ministry's headquarters. The meeting was attended by Kuwait's Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Sheikh Sabah Nasser Al-Sabah and a number of senior officials of the Kuwaiti and Saudi ministries of interior. (end) asa

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.