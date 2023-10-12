Russia Warns Of Grave Consequences Of Israeli Raids On Syrian Airports

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MOSCOW, Oct 12 (KUNA) -- The Russian Foreign Ministry warned on Thursday that the Israeli airstrikes on the Damascus and Aleppo international airports in Syria risk instigating a region-wide armed escalation.

"Amid the sharp escalation of the situation in the zone of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, such military actions are fraught with extremely dangerous consequences, since it could lead to a region-wide armed escalation," the ministry said in a statement.

"This should in no way be allowed," it stressed.

It affirmed that today's Israeli airstrikes, which resulted in the damage of the runways of the two airports and the suspension of their operation, grossly violates Syria's sovereignty and the rules of the international law. (end)

