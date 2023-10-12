Kuwait SC Win 3Rd Position In Arab Club Basketball Championship

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Oct 12 (KUNA) -- Kuwait SC secured the third position in the Arab Club Basketball Championship hosted by Doha after defeating Egypt's Ahly SC 87-84 on Thursday.

Speaking to KUNA, Jafar Hussein, Kuwait's team supervisor, said that the team made a brilliant game and defeated the Egyptian Ahly team ,which is 'strong'.

He added that the Kuwaiti basketball team are on the right track, stressing that the team would offer good performances in the next competitions locally and continentally.

Meanwhile, Lebanon's Beirut club won the title after beating Morocco's Sale Association 86-75. (end) maa

