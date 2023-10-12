Egyptian Pres. Calls For Allowing Delivery Of Humanitarian Aid To Palestinians

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Oct 12 (KUNA) -- Egyptian President Abdelfattah Al-Sisi called for immediately allowing the delivery of urgent humanitarian aid to Palestinian people and sparing innocent civilians the consequences of the ongoing fighting.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony of military cadets, the Egyptian leader said that the Palestinian people are undergoing a difficult time due to the current military escalation.

He urged the international community to shoulder its responsibilities towards protecting them.

He announced that Egypt is fully prepared to employ all its capabilities and exert all the required efforts, in coordination with the major international and regional partners, to mediate between the two warring sides without any restrictions or conditions.

Al-Sisi called for parties of the conflict to prioritize reason and wisdom, exercise utmost self-restraint, and ensure the protection of civilians, women and children.

"We must recognize that any confrontation that does not lead to peace is pointless," he argued.

He urged immediate return to the path of negotiations in order to avoid fires that will be ignited and will not leave anything, far or near, unless they burn it.

Al-Sisi warned against the "relentless efforts by multiple parties" to derail the Palestinian issue so that it strays off the path to achieving a just peace based on the principles of the Oslo Accords, the Arab Peace Initiative, and the resolutions of international legitimacy."

"These parties want instead to escalate the situation so that it leads to zero-sum conflicts where there is no winner or loser," he said. (end)

