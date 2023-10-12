How Do I Know If A Rental House Is Mouldy Before I Sign The Lease? 12 Things To Check

Author: Rebecca Bentley

( MENAFN - The Conversation) Although most Australian states require homes be free of mould before they are rented out, seasoned renters know that's not always the case. In fact, an alarming number of tenants report discovering mould after they've moved into a rental property.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.