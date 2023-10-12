(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Millicom (Tigo) and EPM agree to jointly capitalize UNE EPM Telecomunicaciones S.A. (Tigo-UNE)
Luxembourg, October 13, 2023 – Millicom announced today an agreement between Millicom and Empresas Públicas de Medellin (“EPM”) to jointly capitalize UNE EPM Telecomunicaciones S.A. (Tigo-UNE).
Each partner will contribute 300 billion Colombian pesos (approximately 71 million U.S. dollars) for a total capital contribution of approximately 142 million U.S. dollars to Tigo-UNE. The funds will strengthen the company's financial profile and support the continued development of Tigo-UNE's business strategy.
With this agreement, both partners retain their current shareholding in Tigo-UNE. Furthermore, they have agreed to amend the 2013 shareholders' agreement as follows:
The addition of a Put Option that, if exercised, would allow EPM to sell to Millicom their entire 50% stake in UNE for 300 billion Colombia pesos, plus 10%. The extension of the existing drag-along clause until 31 December 2026. Millicom retains its existing right to be offered EPM's stake, in accordance with Colombian law, as well as its right to participate as a bidder in any sale process by EPM, pursuant to EPM's exercise of the drag-along clause.
Millicom thanks the Colombian authorities for their support to both parties during the negotiation of this agreement. Tigo-UNE is a significant player in the Colombian national telecommunications market, and this agreement reflects our continued commitment to the country and its ongoing digital development.
