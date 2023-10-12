Rhino Web Studios Advocates For Modern Website Upgrades Ahead Of 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Brett ThomasNEW ORLEANS, LA, US, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Rhino Web Studios , a pioneering web development and digital marketing franchise, is urging businesses to step up their digital game. Brett Thomas, the 22-year web development veteran and the charismatic president of the company, outlined compelling reasons why businesses need to rethink their online strategies and revamp their websites."For those still holding onto their digital relics, it's high time for a makeover," declares Thomas. "We're on the brink of 2024, and if your website is still reminiscent of the Nokia brick days, then you're in for a rough digital ride."Thomas highlights several reasons why businesses should consider a website overhaul:1. Google's E-A-T Principle is a Game-Changer."E-A-T stands for Expertise, Authoritativeness, and Trustworthiness," Thomas elucidates. "If your website isn't channeling its inner expert, you're missing out on Google's top-rank party – and let me tell you, it's the party everyone wants an invite to!"2. A Website is the First Impression in the Digital Age.Drawing a quirky analogy, Thomas says, "If you turned up for a 2024 date in parachute pants and frosted tips, you wouldn't be taken seriously. It's the same with outdated websites. You're judged online before you even get a chance to showcase your products or services."3. Mobile-Optimization Isn't Optional."Mobile sites used to be the awkward cousin you'd occasionally see. Not anymore. With the bulk of web traffic stemming from mobile devices, if your site isn't mobile-friendly, it's like sending handwritten letters in an age of instant messaging," quips Thomas.4. The Need for Speed (Online)."Imagine being stood up because you're a tad late. That's what your visitors do if your site doesn't load in a jiffy. They'll move on, and they won't look back," warns Thomas, stressing the importance of website speed in today's short-attention-span world.5. Future-Proofing Your Online Presence."The digital landscape evolves faster than fashion trends. Your website needs to be versatile, ready to embrace new features and technologies," states Thomas. "A static, unchanging webpage? That's so 2000."Founded in New Orleans, Rhino Web Studios has long been at the forefront of cutting-edge web development and digital marketing strategies. Under Thomas's leadership, the franchise has prioritized staying ahead of digital trends, ensuring businesses can not only compete but thrive in an ever-evolving online marketplace.For businesses still on the fence about revamping their website, Thomas has a final piece of advice, "The digital realm waits for no one. It's time to dust off those pixelated edges and step into 2024 with confidence."About Rhino Web Studios:Rhino Web Studios is a premier web development and digital marketing franchise based out of New Orleans. With over two decades of experience, they've been helping businesses establish a robust online presence, ensuring they remain competitive in an increasingly digital world.

