SACNAS 2023 National Diversity In STEM (Ndistem) Conference Comes To Portland, Oregon October 26-28

SACNAS 50th Anniversary Logo

Juan Amador, FASAE, CAE

A native dancer wearing regalia participates in the SACNAS Pow Wow (photo by Lisa Helfert Photography)

6,000 attendees expected at the largest multidisciplinary and multicultural diversity event in the country.

- Juan Amador, SACNAS Executive Director

PORTLAND, OR, USA, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- SACNAS (Society for Advancement of Chicanos/Hispanics & Native Americans in Science) is bringing its annual National Diversity in STEM (NDiSTEM ) Conference to Oregon's Portland Convention Center on October 26-28, 2023.

The country's largest multidisciplinary and multicultural STEM (science, technology, engineering, mathematics) diversity event, the SACNAS #2023NDiSTEM, will welcome over 6,000 attendees to Portland.

SACNAS is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. It is an inclusive organization dedicated to fostering the success of Chicanos/Hispanics and Native Americans, from college students to professionals, in attaining advanced degrees, careers, and leadership positions in STEM.

Attendees can expect cutting-edge science, mentoring, leadership training, and cultural activities during the three-day event. This includes professional development sessions, inspirational keynote speakers, and access to the Graduate School & Career Expo Hall with over 500 exhibitors from higher education, government, industry, and nonprofits. The conference also features multicultural celebrations like a Friday night Intertribal Powwow and a 50th Anniversary Celebration on Saturday night with a Pachanga.

"Simply put, our SACNAS NDiSTEM Conference is a broadly inclusive space where you are encouraged and empowered to bring your whole self to STEM. SACNAS maintains its founding focus on Chicanos/Hispanics and Native Americans. It does so without excluding other historically underrepresented groups. We are an inclusive organization, and our vision is achieving true diversity in STEM," said Juan Amador, SACNAS Executive Director.

Keynote and featured speakers include:

-Chris Cornelius, Ph.D., Oneida, Chair, Iowa State University

-Marvi Matos Rodriguez, Ph.D., Director of Engineering, The Boeing Company

-JoAnn Trejo, Ph.D., MBA, Professor and Vice Chancellor, University of California, San Diego

-Grace Bulltail, Ph.D., Crow, Assistant Professor, University of Wisconsin - Madison

-Joslynn Lee, Ph.D., Pueblo Laguna, Assistant Professor, Fort Lewis College

-Felipe Zapata, Ph.D., Associate Professor, University of California, Los Angeles

SACNAS executives, including Juan Amador, FASAE, CAE, SACNAS Executive Director, and Charla Lambert, PhD, SACNAS President, are available for comment onsite. Please contact Mary Louise VanNatta, VanNatta Public Relations, at for press passes or to schedule interviews.

Registration information can be found on the conference website and varies in price. Find the full agenda , event description, speaker information, and registration links at SACNAS/conference.



About SACNAS

For 50 years, SACNAS has served as an inclusive organization dedicated to fostering the success of Chicano/Hispanics & Native Americans, from college students to professionals, in attaining advanced degrees, careers, and leadership positions within STEM. Today, the organization serves a growing community of over 28,000 supporters, including 10,000+ members, and 144 student and professional chapters throughout the United States and territories, including Puerto Rico and Guam. SACNAS influences the STEM diversity movement through STEM outreach & advocacy, the promotion of STEM leaders, and The SACNAS National Diversity in STEM Conference. Learn more about SACNAS at sacnas, Instagram, X, LinkedIn, Facebook, or YouTube.

