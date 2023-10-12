Electric Gripper Market Is Booming At A Cagr Of 5.5% To Reach US$ 784.3 Mn By The End Of 2031- TMR Study

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Electric Gripper Market

Expansion in manufacturing and packaging sectors and technological advancements in electric grippers.

The Global Electric Gripper Market is estimated to attain a valuation of US$ 784.3 Mn by the end of 2031, states a study by Transparency Market Research (TMR). Besides, the report notes that the market is prognosticated to expand at a CAGR of 5.5 % during the forecast period, 2023-2031. Electric gripper is an end-of-arm tooling robot used to complete various tasks in production and assembling processes. It can be mounted on a machine or fitted onto the end of a robot. Once attached, the gripper helps the robot handle different objects. Servo electric grippers give the operator complete control over the gripping force, speed, and location to correspond with the load, minimize shock, maximize grip force, and save overall time. Electric rotary grippers are driven by different types of motors (DC gear motors, stepper motors, and DC and AC servo motors). Key Findings of Study: Considerable Applications in Packaging and Manufacturing Sectors: Considerable usage of electric grippers for a range of picking and placing applications in packaging and manufacturing sectors is propelling the market. 2-jaw grippers are extensively utilized in these sectors. This is anticipated to augment market size in the next few years. Significant utilization of 3-jaw grippers for machine tending and inspection assembly applications is likely to spur market growth. Multi-point position control, 360o continuous rotation ability, and capability to handle heavy loads are key product attributes that are projected to bolster the popularity of 3-jaw electric grippers in industrial automation applications. Rise in R&D in 3-jaw self-centering electric gripper is anticipated to offer significant business opportunities to companies in the next few years. Manufacturers are integrating next-generation microprocessors in these grippers to improve functionalities. Rapid Adoption of Robotic Grippers in Multiple End-use Industries: Surge in utilization of robotic grippers in multiple end-use industries especially automotive and food & beverages industries is accelerating market development. Considerable demand for automated end-of-arm equipment is likely to augment market growth. Multi-point position control, 360o continuous rotation ability, and capability to handle heavy loads are key product attributes that are projected to bolster the popularity of 3-jaw electric grippers in industrial automation applications. Rise in R&D in 3-jaw self-centering electric gripper is anticipated to offer significant business opportunities to companies in the next few years. Manufacturers are integrating next-generation microprocessors in these grippers to improve functionalities.Rapid Adoption of Robotic Grippers in Multiple End-use Industries: Surge in utilization of robotic grippers in multiple end-use industries especially automotive and food & beverages industries is accelerating market development. Considerable demand for automated end-of-arm equipment is likely to augment market growth.Key Drivers.Rapid expansion of manufacturing and packaging sectors is a key factor driving the electric grippers market. Key Drivers: Rapid expansion of manufacturing and packaging sectors is a key factor driving the electric grippers market. Considerable pace of adoption of robotics in these sectors is significantly augmenting the demand for electric grippers. Steady technological advancements in industrial workpiece grippers are likely to result in development of end-of-arm tooling with high gripping power, better positioning ability, and advanced speed control. Rise in focus on precision of end-of-arm tooling used in the food & beverage sector is anticipated to boost the electric grippers industry. Value Chain Analysis in Electric Gripper Market: Trends and Industry Perspectives: The study presents a comprehensive insight into the value chain of the industry or industries associated with the Electric Gripper market. It offers insights into trends shaping marketing channels that have delivered customer value. In understanding the marketspace, the business intelligence study evaluates changing consumer demands in various segments. Product/service segments where new strategies are required to attract demand are also highlighted in the study. The study offers business executives some of the pertinent consumer behavior models, which will help companies strengthen their prospects. The study offers a detailed evaluation on the changing attitudes and perceptions of customers to shed light on the potential revenue streams in the Electric Gripper market. Competition Landscape: Leading players are focusing on merger & acquisition and product portfolio expansion to sustain competition in the electric grippers market. Key companies are making sizable investments in end-of-arm robotics technology in order to develop innovative grippers. Prominent companies operating in the electric grippers market are: Applied Robotics Inc., DESTACO, A Dover Company, Festo Corporation, Gimatic Srl, HIWIN Technologies Corp., MinebeaMitsumi Inc., Parker Hannifin India Pvt. Ltd., PHD Inc., SCHUNK GmbH & Co., KG, SMC Corporation of America, Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd., Zimmer Group. Electric Grippers Market Segmentation: Type: 2-finger Gripper, 3-finger Gripper, Above 3-finger Gripper. Drive Type: Electric, Pneumatic. Stroke Range: Below 10mm, 10mm - 20mm, 20mm - 40 mm, 40 mm - 80 mm, Above 80 mm. End-use: Automobile, Food & Beverage, Medical & Cosmetics, Electronics, Others. Distribution Channel: Direct, Indirect.

