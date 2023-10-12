Fintegrate Partners With CSI To Bolster Fraud Prevention And Data Integration

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- FIntegrate Technology, a leading fintech provider, announced today a new strategic partnership with CSI to revolutionize fraud prevention and data integration within the financial sector through CSI's WatchDOG® Fraud and WatchDOG® AML solutions. CSI will leverage FIntegrate's middleware API expertise to streamline data integration and expedite onboarding processes, expanding its existing partnership with FIntegrate for data conversion, migrations and dispute management that has spanned nearly 18 years.



Traditionally, financial institutions face challenges in conducting internal data conversion or integrations, leading to potential time constraints and hindering fraud prevention efforts. FIntegrate's partnership with CSI enables financial institutions to implement real-time, cuttingedge tools that are both intuitive and powerful.



"Data gathering and conversion play pivotal roles in ensuring the quality of the AI modeling needed to fight financial crime,” said Allison Maddock, chief product officer at CSI.“FIntegrate's years of expertise in serving CSI and our customers will expedite the data access and integration processes."



By leveraging FIntegrate's Integration ManagerTM alongside CSI's WatchDOG® products, fraudulent transactions can be detected earlier and more reliably, significantly strengthening fraud prevention measures.



Kris Bishop, CEO of FIntegrate, emphasized the significance of this partnership by stating, "We have worked with the CSI team and their customers for nearly twenty years and are excited to be an integral part of their success in helping financial institutions fight financial crimes. This is a real game-changing partnership of companies and technology to fight fraud, improve the dispute management process and better serve clients."



For more information about FIntegrate Technology , visit fintegratetech. For more information about CSI, visit csiweb.



About CSI: As a forward-thinking technology partner, Computer Services, Inc. (CSI) delivers fintech, regtech and cybersecurity solutions to financial institutions and corporate customers, both foreign and domestic. In addition to its reputation for providing expert service, CSI focuses on propelling crucial technology advancements, accelerating speed-to-market and deploying solutions for fraud and anti-money laundering, account origination, small-to-medium businesses and treasury management, managed IT services and cybersecurity, real-time payments, open banking, Banking as a Service and more. From top global brands to community financial institutions across the nation, CSI delivers agile technology to its partners that's designed to accelerate their growth and maximize their success. For more information, visit csiweb.



About FIntegrate Technology: FIntegrate Technology is a prominent provider of data access and automation solutions for dispute management, collections and recovery, and data integration (ETL Solutions). Focusing on analytics and automation, FIntegrate empowers financial institutions with efficient and accurate dispute management, data management processes, streamlining operations and improving customer service.

