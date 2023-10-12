Gala Raises Funds To Support Underserved Individuals And Families In Minnesota

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Fraser Gala, presented by Meristem Cresset, is on Nov. 3, 2023

Supporting individuals and families with autism, mental health issues and disabilities never tasted so sweet, or reached so many underserved communities in MN.

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Supporting individuals and families with autism, mental health issues and disabilities never tasted so sweet, or reached so many underserved communities in Minnesota. This year, the Fraser Gala, presented by Meristem | Cresset, is inviting guests to get in the game with a Candy Land theme. The annual fundraising gala is at a new location, the Renaissance Minneapolis Hotel, The Depot, on Fri., Nov. 3, 2023.People won't want to miss a night that is sure to be sugar-sweet with specialty cocktails, a decadent dinner and enchanting entertainment from Kat Perkins and the Paul Peterson Orchestra. Most importantly, guests will be treated to an inspiring testimonial from Emmy Award-winning comedian, radio host, entrepreneur and autism advocate Sheletta Brundidge.The Fraser Gala, presented by Meristem | Cresset, is particularly crucial because it marks a pivotal point in the nonprofit's history. Fraser has been a disability service provider in Minnesota for over 85 years. This year, Fraser is reimagining access and whole-person care with a new premier service model. This will also allow Fraser to expand its portfolio of services and reinvent the way it thinks about services that aren't typically covered by insurance, like care coordination.Underserved communities struggle with access and affordability to necessary healthcare. Fraser coordinators will go into the community to develop relationships with populations who either don't have insurance coverage, or their insurance doesn't cover the services they need. Currently, that represents about 40% of the individuals and families Fraser serves. By working with other agencies, the nonprofit will work to bridge gaps in service coverage.Donations can also help close the coverage gap. You can purchase a ticket or make a donation online to Fraser .Fraser is a nationally recognized expert in treating early childhood autism and mental health, and in providing overall wellness programs for those who have intellectual or developmental disabilities with co-occurring autism or mental health issues. The nonprofit provides a lifetime of quality healthcare, housing, education, employment and support services. Learn more at fraser .###

