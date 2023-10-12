Film Center Interviews Producer Andrea Meshel

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Left to Right: Nicholas, Andrea, and Derek

Film Center And Andrea discuss her upcoming film festival

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Film enthusiasts and social justice advocates are in for a treat as KHTS 98.1 FM Radio's "Film Center " recently hosted a compelling and insightful interview with Andrea Meshel, a passionate filmmaker, producer, and the visionary behind the upcoming Pembroke Taparelli Arts and Film Festival (PTAFF). Recored outside Priscilla's coffee shop in Burbank, Meshel's interview shed light on her views about the state of the entertainment industry, her unwavering commitment to social justice, and the unique mission of PTAFF.

Meshel, a native of Kingston, Jamaica, embarked on her filmmaking journey in 2008 with the documentary "I Wanna Be President." Her love for the arts and profound belief in the transformative power of entertainment drove her to become a strong advocate for social justice. PTAFF, founded in 2016, is a harmonious fusion of her passion for the arts and her commitment to creating a platform for "Artivists" - artists and activists - who use their creative voices to drive social change.

In a conversation with the "Film Center" radio show, hosted by Derek Johnson II, a writer and director, and Nicholas Killian, an actor and producer, Meshel shared her profound insights and the festival's mission, underscoring the importance of storytelling, social impact, and the upcoming festival scheduled for November 3rd and 4th in downtown Los Angeles.

The heart of the Pembroke Taparelli Arts and Film Festival lies in its mission to inspire conversations and promote a deeper understanding of the arts' capacity to combat the injustices that pervade our daily lives. Meshel, along with PTAFF, celebrates those fearless artists who dare to delve into the good, the bad, and the ugly facets of our times, holding themselves accountable for the change they wish to see in the world.

"We have a responsibility to stand up against injustice," Meshel declared in the interview. "As artists, we can turn these injustices around through our work. PTAFF is our way of supporting and aiding these artists as they strive to transform, save, and change the lives of those who suffer, creating a sense of hope to fuel our struggle."

The festival's commitment extends to:

Affirming Human Rights and Social Justice: PTAFF champions the role of the arts in strengthening the universal commitment to human rights and social justice, echoing the spirit of our times.

Global Dialogue of Peace: The festival promotes the arts as a powerful tool in the global dialogue of peace and mutual respect, emphasizing the role of art in bridging cultures and promoting understanding.

Bringing Together Artists and Educators: PTAFF acts as a convergence point for international filmmakers, performers, artists, and educators to present their work and share it with community leaders and audiences.

Healing and Celebration: Through the arts, PTAFF promotes healing and celebrates rich cultures, sharing diverse experiences on both local and international levels.

Mainstreaming Socially Conscious Art: PTAFF seeks to create a pathway where socially conscious films and artwork become part of mainstream film distribution, thus amplifying their impact.

The upcoming PTAFF festival will open with the premiere of the film "Super Vision", directed by Damon Jamal. This documentary tells the incredible true story of a young LA kid who lost both his eyes at a young age but defied the odds to become a successful entrepreneur in the music and cannabis industry. The film showcases how the protagonist, Vision, overcame adversity and transformed his life. Vision's journey is an embodiment of the resilience and determination that PTAFF seeks to highlight in the artists it supports.

In this exclusive interview, Andrea Meshel also discussed her views on unifying the various unions in the entertainment industry, expanding networks, securing funding partners, prioritizing socially relevant and impactful projects, and educating filmmakers on collaboration and production techniques. She emphasized the importance of quality storytelling and attention to detail, regardless of the technology used in filming.

The "Film Center" interview provided a unique insight into Meshel's remarkable journey and the inspiring mission of the Pembroke Taparelli Arts and Film Festival. Meshel's career, her passion for social justice, and her dedication to providing a platform for artists who are change-makers in their own right truly exemplify the festival's vision.

For more information about the Pembroke Taparelli Arts and Film Festival, its mission, and upcoming events, please visit PTAFF Festival Website . You can buy tickets to the upcoming festival by clicking here: PTAFF TICKETS .

Nicholas Killian

Film Center News

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram