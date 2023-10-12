Wet Wipes Market Size To Reach USD 31.1 Billion By 2030, Says The Brainy Insights

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Newark, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 22.3 Billion in 2021 wet wipes market will reach USD 31.1 Billion by 2030. Wet wipes have many advantages, including the ability to prevent infection, and their disposable design encourages customers to buy more. The market is being influenced by the rising newborn population, urbanisation, and consumer spending on personal hygiene products. Cost, convenience, hygiene, performance, ease of use, time, ease of access, and consumer-focused aesthetics are the main product qualities influencing growth.

Key Insight of the Wet Wipes Market

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR of 5.45% over the projection period.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.45% over the forecast period. The region's rising demand can be attributed to several reasons, including the region's fast urbanisation and the need for products in nations like China, India, and South Korea that can offer convenience, save time, and still deliver the same level of cleanliness. Furthermore, one of the primary factors driving regional expansion is the simple access to wet wipes due to the rising popularity and high spending in the area. The primary factors driving the region's product demand include rising initiatives for product marketing among women and expanding knowledge of the negative impacts of unclean intimate areas, such as skin conditions, irritation, odour, and the potential for cervical cancer.

The intimate segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.18% over the projected period in the wet wipes market.

The intimate segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.18% in the wet wipes market. Globally, more women are entering the workforce, increasing their purchasing power and raising their awareness of personal hygiene, ultimately driving growth. Due to the rise in early puberty occurrences, there is also an increase in the need for intimate hygiene products. The main causes of early puberty in girls include unhealthy eating habits, obesity, and stress. Furthermore, due to inadequate genital hygiene, reproductive tract infections (RTIs) frequently increase among adolescents. These factors are anticipated to fuel market expansion.

Over the projected period, the e-commerce segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.16% in the wet wipes market.

Over the forecasted period, the e-commerce segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.16% in the wet wipes market. Due to its high level of convenience, e-commerce has been growing in popularity over the past several years. Global consumers increasingly purchase daily needs like personal care and hygiene items online. Developing nations like India, Brazil, and several African nations have also seen this pattern. Due to advantages like doorstep delivery, simple payment options, huge discounts, and the availability of a large variety of products on a single platform, e-commerce has substantially altered purchasing habits across the globe. Due to the expanding internet penetration and increased tendency of mobile shopping among customers, major businesses are progressively opening e-commerce websites in large potential markets.

The non-woven segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.81% over the projected period in the wet wipes market.

The non-woven segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.81% in the wet wipes market. To achieve popularity, major players have begun introducing new products. Additionally, businesses' R&D expenditures on non-woven hygienic items are expected to have a favourable impact on worldwide expansion.

Report Attribute Details Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 31.1 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 3.8% Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players The Clorox Company,Unilever,Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc,Godrej Consumer Products Limited,TLC International,WipesPlus,The Honest Company,KCWW,Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC,Procter and Gamble,Himalaya Wellness Company,Unicharm Coporation,Pigeon Key Segment Industry Analysis, Trends, Analysis and Forecas Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Market Dynamics



Driver: Growing demand for sanitation and cleanliness



As personal hygiene standards for cleanliness rise, there is a growing need for bathroom and toilet tissues. Also, housekeepers are using more kitchen tissue to thoroughly clean utensils and other kitchenware items as air pollution and dust problems have worsened. Globally, growing nuclear family practices have resulted in a surge in demand for cleaning items. Wet tissues with improved absorption and softness are always needed due to the world's growing senior population and their growing mobility challenges. Businesses always focus on developing innovative and harmless sanitary products to provide consumers with effective hygiene solutions. Manufacturers also incorporate different ingredients into sterile sheets to nourish and moisturise the skin.



Restraint: Accessibility to competitive products on a large scale



It is anticipated that decreased customer demand will result from the widespread availability of cleaning and hygiene products such as towels, handkerchiefs, brushes, and other surface cleaners. Additionally, growing worries about deforestation, strong rain, fires, and temperature rise brought on by excessive tree cutting limit the companies' capacity to collect adequate raw materials to make pulp & paper-based products. These concerns restrict the distribution of these items. One of the factors that can hinder the growth of the global wet wipes market is price sensitivity. Wet wipes can be more expensive than conventional cleaning techniques, like using soap and water, tissues, or towels. This can be a constraining aspect, particularly in price-sensitive regions where consumers might be unable or unwilling to pay more for wet wipes. Several variables, such as income level, cultural norms, and perceived product value, influence consumers' price sensitivity. Customers in some areas may prefer inexpensive substitutes or not consider the cost of wet wipes as necessary. Customers could be more inclined to pay more for premium or specialised wet wipe products in other areas.

Some of the major players operating in the wet wipes market are:



. The Clorox Company

. Unilever

. Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc

. Godrej Consumer Products Limited

. TLC International

. WipesPlus

. The Honest Company

. KCWW

. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

. Procter and Gamble

. Himalaya Wellness Company

. Unicharm Coporation

. Pigeon



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Product:



. Facial & Cosmetics

. Baby

. Hand & Body

. Intimate

. Others



By Distribution Channel:



. Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

. Convenience Stores

. Pharmacy

. E-commerce



By Material:



. Non-woven

. Woven



By Region



. North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

. Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

. Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

. South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

. The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



