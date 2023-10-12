B2gold Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call Details

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO, NYSE AMERICAN: BTG, NSX: B2G) (“B2Gold” or the“Company”) will release its third quarter 2023 financial results after the North American markets close on Wednesday, November 8, 2023.



B2Gold executives will host a conference call to discuss the results on Thursday, November 9, 2023, at 10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm ET. Participants may dial in using the numbers below:



Toll-free in U.S. and Canada: +1 (800) 319-4610 All other callers: +1 (604) 638-5340

The conference call will be available for playback for two weeks by dialing toll-free in U.S. and Canada: +1 (800) 319-6413, replay access code 0474. All other callers: +1 (604) 638-9010, replay access code 0474.

About B2Gold Corp.

B2Gold is a low-cost international senior gold producer headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. Founded in 2007, today, B2Gold has operating gold mines in Mali, Namibia and the Philippines, a mine under construction in northern Canada and numerous development and exploration projects in various countries including Mali, Colombia and Finland.

